Curio Wealth LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 354,050.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.