Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 577,848 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 55,076 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 1,016,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,292,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after buying an additional 522,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

