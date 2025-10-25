Northstar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $3,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,694,000 after purchasing an additional 755,518 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 273,974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

