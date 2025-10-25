State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $23.71 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $439.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

