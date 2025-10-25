Northstar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Northstar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

IDEX stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.15. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

