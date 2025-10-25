Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

