Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $259.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.26 and a 200 day moving average of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.70.

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,314,967.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

