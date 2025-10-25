Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 240

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 to GBX 240 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 242 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of abrdn to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 140 to GBX 195 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.33.

ABDN opened at GBX 204.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 225.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 120.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 211.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.83.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 7.60 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that abrdn will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current year.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

