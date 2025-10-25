Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,491,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,388,985,000 after acquiring an additional 232,873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,454,373,000 after acquiring an additional 744,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,953,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,742,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after buying an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,559,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,885,000 after buying an additional 230,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $553.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VRTX opened at $421.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($12.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

