Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,142.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.8%

FBIN stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,002.08. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.