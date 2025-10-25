Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in CONMED by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,253.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NYSE CNMD opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. CONMED Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.42 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

