6,785 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,062,000 after buying an additional 398,782 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 56.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,907,000 after buying an additional 280,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter valued at about $32,547,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after buying an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $577,104.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,321.47. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $350,681.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,966,260.32. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $1,781,345 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $197.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.71.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

