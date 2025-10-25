15,755 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Purchased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 73.8% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.