iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 10th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2,067.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 3.99% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $385,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $54.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

