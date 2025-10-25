Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $622.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $623.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.43. The firm has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

