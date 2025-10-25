Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 2.8%

ZION opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

