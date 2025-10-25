Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.76.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1%

Comcast stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.