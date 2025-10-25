Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 582 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $178.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.89. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HSBC cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

lululemon athletica Profile



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

