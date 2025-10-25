Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $294.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.95 and its 200 day moving average is $277.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

