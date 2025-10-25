Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.43%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 56.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auburn National Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on AUBN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.