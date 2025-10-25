Distil (LON:DIS) Releases Earnings Results

Distil (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Distil had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a negative net margin of 109.66%.
Distil Trading Down 2.4%
DIS stock opened at GBX 0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16. Distil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Distil Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Distil
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.