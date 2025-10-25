Distil (LON:DIS) Releases Earnings Results

Distil (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Distil had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a negative net margin of 109.66%.

Distil Trading Down 2.4%

DIS stock opened at GBX 0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16. Distil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

