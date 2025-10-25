Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 295,000.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,140,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,416,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.2% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

