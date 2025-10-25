Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.60 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.