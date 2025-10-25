Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.54 on November 24th

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.54 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This is a 38.1% increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Royal Bank Of Canada has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RY opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $149.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.