CNB Bank Purchases 654 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after buying an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after buying an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

