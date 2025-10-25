Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Critical Comparison

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Denny's alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 3.53% -59.51% 4.90% Dutch Bros 3.94% 8.86% 2.65%

Risk and Volatility

Denny’s has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 1 1 5 0 2.57 Dutch Bros 0 3 16 3 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Denny’s and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Denny’s currently has a consensus price target of $6.46, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $77.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.58%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Denny’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and Dutch Bros”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $455.73 million 0.56 $21.57 million $0.31 16.06 Dutch Bros $1.28 billion 7.32 $35.26 million $0.47 121.24

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dutch Bros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Denny’s on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.