Critical Survey: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) & Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ramaco Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SunCoke Energy pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ramaco Resources pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ramaco Resources 1 1 5 2 2.89

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SunCoke Energy and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.42%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.07%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Volatility & Risk

SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 3.99% 10.43% 4.44% Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.55% -2.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Ramaco Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.85 billion 0.36 $95.90 million $0.86 9.25 Ramaco Resources $625.92 million 3.08 $11.19 million ($0.45) -77.49

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.