Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Purchases 14,260 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.93 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

