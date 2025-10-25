CNB Bank Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

CNB Bank lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,824,500.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,285,000. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.00 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Capmk lowered DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

