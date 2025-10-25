CNB Bank Purchases 170 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

CNB Bank lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,847,000 after acquiring an additional 492,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,434,000 after buying an additional 336,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $645.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.53 and a 200 day moving average of $675.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $376.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

