Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EPD opened at $31.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

