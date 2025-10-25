Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 694 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Hobart Private Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $68.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.