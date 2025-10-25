CNB Bank Sells 742 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CNB Bank lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

PM stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

