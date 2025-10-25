CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $218.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

