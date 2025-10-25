Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 377,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $113.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.