Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IWS opened at $140.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.