R Squared Ltd Acquires 9,268 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 54.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $23.95 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

