Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VNQ opened at $92.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.