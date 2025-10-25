Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys Shares of 731 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 26,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $7,108,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $362.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.