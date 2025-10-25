Leelyn Smith LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

