Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,402,000 after purchasing an additional 633,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,918,000 after purchasing an additional 585,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE VEEV opened at $293.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

