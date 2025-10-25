T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Position Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $107.54.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

