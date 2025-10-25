iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IWM opened at $249.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.82. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.