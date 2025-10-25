GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Position Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.14 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

