Leelyn Smith LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Guardian Point Capital LP bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,365,000. Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 350,832 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

