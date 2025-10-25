Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $825.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $768.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

