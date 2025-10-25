Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after buying an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,425,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

