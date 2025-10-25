Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VIG stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $219.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

