Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $162.68.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,617,342 shares of company stock worth $888,707,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

