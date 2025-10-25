Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.04 and its 200 day moving average is $453.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

